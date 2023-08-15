Every week, Plainfield First Church of God Senior Pastor Jim Klock has noticed an uptick in participation at Project SHARE’s Summer Feeding 4 Kids food distribution.

For 10 weeks from June to August, the program provides seven healthy breakfasts and lunches each week for students in pre-kindergarten through high school.

Families register to pick up the meals at one of four drive thru locations: Project SHARE’s Farmstand in Carlisle, Project SHARE’s headquarters in Carlisle, the Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs or Plainfield First Church of God in West Pennsboro Township.

This year’s program wrapped up Aug. 11, and Klock saw a growing number of participants with each West Pennsboro Township distribution.

“We started out [at] a little less than 100 and by a few children every week, it’s increased till we’re at 122, but in any of the years in the past that we’ve done it, we’ve never reached 122 children,” he said.

Plainfield First Church of God was not alone in noting a growth in participation.

Joe Kloza, who serves as Project SHARE’s education and communication coordinator, estimates the organization provided meals for about 573 kids each week between the four pickup sites, compared to an average of about 430 children each week last year.

Klock cited the economy as the reason for the uptick in involvement.

“It’s just inflation in general,” he said. “I mean, prices started to go up again and ... people just can’t afford it. ... We offer an opportunity to help them and we’re glad that they take advantage of it.”

This year, Klock said he’s seen more first-time participants than ever before.

As a greeter during the distribution at Plainfield First Church of God, he’s heard many newcomers say they’ve never needed to use such a program before.

“I’d say, ‘Oh, this is not about that,’” Klock said. “If you have a need, we’re here for you. ... So don’t feel bad about coming through the line, that’s why we’re here.”

Program history

To Kloza, the need for a program like Summer Feeding 4 Kids is demonstrated by the consistent participation.

Summer Feeding 4 Kids began at Project SHARE in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. It replaced a program known as Lunch & Learn that used government funding to offer a snack and an academic program followed by lunch three days per week.

Due to the pandemic, Project SHARE was unable to continue hosting Lunch & Learn, which had been offered in Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs, Kloza said. Instead, the organization introduced Summer Feeding 4 Kids in an effort to continue offering meals to students during the summer months through drive thru distributions.

The program expanded to Plainfield First Church of God, and consequently western parts of Cumberland County, in 2021, Klock said.

Kloza passes the church during his commute to and from work and noticed the large parking area that would make it the “perfect location” for a drive-thru distribution.

“It’s halfway between where we are and Newville, so it allows us to serve those that are not in central Carlisle, yet are still in the Carlisle region,” he said.

Kloza presented the idea to Klock who, along with his congregation, was all for it.

“We want to reach as many people around us as we can,” Klock said. “This was a way for them to come to us.”

In 2022, Project SHARE opted to forgo government funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture with the Pennsylvania Department of Education that had previously supported Summer Feeding 4 Kids, believing more children could be fed without restrictions associated with the funding.

Since then, even with increased participation, Kloza believes the community has and will continue to support the program.

Community impact

Kloza describes the time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on summer Fridays when the Plainfield First Church of God distribution takes place as a “joyful occasion.”

“I love supervising that area because they are so so efficient, so joyful,” he said. “That is one of the highlights of my week.”

In addition to providing healthy meals for area children, Summer Feeding 4 Kids also feeds students’ minds by providing new books every other week. Students can also participate in reading challenges and win prizes, which keeps the program exciting for them, Kloza said.

To Klock, the importance of Summer Feeding 4 Kids is simple: “The children need food.”

However it’s the smiles on the faces, sometimes accompanied by tears of gratitude, that he enjoys most about serving with the program.

“They’re so thankful that they have help, that someone is there to help them and even [if] they don’t express it, you can see that many times [through] the tears in the eyes,” Klock said. “It’s just they’re overwhelmed that somebody would help them, and that’s what we’re there for.”

