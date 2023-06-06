Project SHARE’s Summer Feeding for Kids program is back for another year.

Children up to the age of 18 can sign up to receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches weekly from June 8 to Aug. 11. The program is free. To receive the meals, parents need to complete the application that can be found on the project’s website.

“Our children deserve a solid breakfast and lunch seven days a week, and not only what most of them receive while school is in session,” Project SHARE CEO Mischelle Y. Moyer said.

It is the second year that the project is bypassing the support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which Project SHARE says is restrictive.

Over 59,600 meals were dispensed to families last summer. Based on current registration, Project SHARE expects an increase for this year’s program.

“We’ve seen a 17% increase in registrants over last year,” Project SHARE Nutrition Coordinator Emma Witwer said. “We attribute this to the decrease in SNAP benefits, higher food costs, and a greater awareness of our program.”

“Each year we continue to grow this program trusting the community will continue to support our efforts,” Project SHARE said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The meals will be available for pickup at:

• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Project SHARE’s Farmstand, 123 Lincoln St. in Carlisle

• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Project SHARE’s headquarters, 5 N. Orange St. in Carlisle, the Amelia Given Library at 114 N. Baltimore Ave. in Mount Holly Springs, and the First Church of God at 2089 Newville Road in Plainfield.

Project SHARE also provides a new book to each participant every other week. There will be challenges and prizes associated with the books, Project SHARE said.

During the school year, Project SHARE runs a similar program where children can receive a “power nutrition pack” to get them through the weekend, when they won’t have access to school meals.

Those with questions about the program can call Project SHARE at 717-249-3337.