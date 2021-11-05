Project SHARE offers new "your choice" distribution format

Beginning with November's distribution week, Project SHARE will offer a “Your Choice Distribution” day that will allow clients to come into the nonprofit's warehouse and do their own shopping.

November’s distribution week for the local food pantry in Carlisle will feature three days of drive-thru pickup, where families will receive a pre-selected bundle of food, as well as a “your choice” day, Project SHARE recently announced.

On a Your Choice Distribution day, the warehouse will be designed to mirror a grocery store setting. Instead of receiving a pre-selected variety of food, clients will be able to select food based on their preference and family size. For example, if a typical distribution includes two cans of sliced carrots, two cans of green beans and two cans of diced tomatoes, clients participating in the your choice format will have the option to take six cans of diced tomatoes and forego the green beans and sliced carrots, or take three cans of sliced carrots and three cans of green beans and skip the diced tomatoes.

Nov. 17 will be the first day of Your Choice Distribution. Clients must sign up ahead of time, either online at timetosignup.com/projectsharepa or by calling 717-249-7773.

Drive-thru distribution, for which no appointment is necessary, will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 20.

Project SHARE’s warehouse is at 5 N. Orange St. in Carlisle. Families that have not used the food pantry before should register by calling 717-249-7773 to determine eligibility.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.