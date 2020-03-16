Project Share, New Hope Ministries food pantries to remain open

Two of Cumberland County's largest food pantries are remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic, but modifying their approach.

New Hope Ministries announced last week that it would remain open with additional cleaning procedures put in place. In a video on Facebook Live, Executive Director Eric Saunders asked that New Hope staff, employees or volunteers who are sick refrain from coming into the center.

“We’re taking the risk of virus transmission seriously and are taking extra pains to clean and to wash hands and to limit contact with sick people,” Saunders said.

At the same time, the agency will offer a zero-contact food option for anyone who needs it, he said.

The coronavirus hit the county the week before Project SHARE's monthly distribution, but CEO Robert Weed said they would go on as scheduled, following recommendations for cleanliness and making modifications to its system to allow clients to move more quickly through the process.

"We're committed to do everything we can to stay open and serve our families in need," he said.

Both organizations said there is a need for healthy volunteers as some volunteers will step back due to being at higher risk of contracting the virus themselves.