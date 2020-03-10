Procession for Citizen Fire Company firefighter killed in house fire set for noon Tuesday

A procession for a firefighter who was killed while fighting a house fire in Monroe Township early Monday morning will start at noon Tuesday in Dauphin County and end in Mount Holly Springs, according to ABC27 News.
The news station reported that the procession for Jerome Guise, a firefighter, will leave the Dauphin County Coroner's Office at noon, escorted by firefighters of the Mount Holly and South Middleton fire company.
The procession's route will travel from Paxton Street to 17th Street, onto Interstate 83 south, move to Route 581 west and then onto Interstate 81 south, according to ABC27. The procession will exit the interstate onto Route 34 south to Mount Holly Springs.
The Sentinel will broadcast the procession as it nears the firehouse in Mount Holly via Facebook Live.
You have free articles remaining.
The news station also reported that Guise's funeral is expected to be held this Saturday. Guise is survived by his three children, mother, father and sisters. He was a 17-year veteran of the Mount Holly fire company.
Guise died after the roof of a porch collapsed on top of him while he was fighting a second-alarm fire in Monroe Township Monday morning. Fire crews were trying to get inside where a woman was still trapped in the home.
The resident, Jessica Diehl, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason