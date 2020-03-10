Procession for Citizen Fire Company firefighter killed in house fire set for noon Tuesday

A procession for a firefighter who was killed while fighting a house fire in Monroe Township early Monday morning will start at noon Tuesday in Dauphin County and end in Mount Holly Springs, according to ABC27 News.

The news station reported that the procession for Jerome Guise, a firefighter, will leave the Dauphin County Coroner's Office at noon, escorted by firefighters of the Mount Holly and South Middleton fire company.

The procession's route will travel from Paxton Street to 17th Street, onto Interstate 83 south, move to Route 581 west and then onto Interstate 81 south, according to ABC27. The procession will exit the interstate onto Route 34 south to Mount Holly Springs.

The Sentinel will broadcast the procession as it nears the firehouse in Mount Holly via Facebook Live.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The news station also reported that Guise's funeral is expected to be held this Saturday. Guise is survived by his three children, mother, father and sisters. He was a 17-year veteran of the Mount Holly fire company.