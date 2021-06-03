Preservation Project: Sheepford Road Bridge earns Cumberland County Register of Historic Places

That’s when Janice Lynx, a retired school teacher, jumped into action as founder of Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge, a grassroots effort to save and preserve the bridge she’d already “fallen in love with.” Soon, she recruited neighbor and local attorney Lisa Essman for guidance.

“I had no experience in (historical) preservation,” Lynx recalled with a laugh Wednesday.

In 2020, Lynx was appointed to the West Shore Historical Society’s board of directors while continuing to lead the Sheepford Road Bridge effort. On Wednesday, West Shore representatives announced Lynx’s appointment as the organization’s newest executive director.

“Things like this (bridge) don’t just get saved. It’s saved at a local level. Being able to save it is a huge task to undertake. I am so pleased to see you have gotten this far,” stated Mindy Crawford, executive director of Preservation Pennsylvania, a statewide preservation advocacy.

