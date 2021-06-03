Preservation Project: Sheepford Road Bridge earns Cumberland County Register of Historic Places

A crowd of roughly 100 supporters gathered at the historic Sheepford Road Bridge in Lower Allen Township Wednesday for a dedication of a historical marker commemorating placement of the 1887 bridge on Cumberland County’s Register of Historic Places.
Wednesday’s event, hosted by the West Shore Historical Society and the Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge Committee, featured speakers from local and state governments, regional officials, the Cumberland County Historical Society and Preservation Pennsylvania, a private, nonprofit statewide historic preservation effort.
All affirmed that a grassroots movement kicked off just 18 months ago by two Lower Allen Township neighbors to save the historic Sheepford Road Bridge has since spread like wildfire throughout the region.
“What a glorious day this is,” U.S. Rep. Scott Perry told Wednesday’s crowd. “We don’t want to forget where we came from. ... I love this bridge, and it would break my heart to see it torn down. We’re not going to let it happen.”
The single-lane truss bridge that spans 114 feet over Yellow Breeches Creek between Upper Allen Township and Fairview Township in York County, was closed by the state Department of Transportation in early 2020 due to structural deterioration. It faced a possible fate of demolition.
That’s when Janice Lynx, a retired school teacher, jumped into action as founder of Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge, a grassroots effort to save and preserve the bridge she’d already “fallen in love with.” Soon, she recruited neighbor and local attorney Lisa Essman for guidance.
“I had no experience in (historical) preservation,” Lynx recalled with a laugh Wednesday.
In 2020, Lynx was appointed to the West Shore Historical Society’s board of directors while continuing to lead the Sheepford Road Bridge effort. On Wednesday, West Shore representatives announced Lynx’s appointment as the organization’s newest executive director.
“Things like this (bridge) don’t just get saved. It’s saved at a local level. Being able to save it is a huge task to undertake. I am so pleased to see you have gotten this far,” stated Mindy Crawford, executive director of Preservation Pennsylvania, a statewide preservation advocacy.
The metal truss Sheepford Road Bridge was fabricated 134 years ago by the Phoenix Bridge Company, of Phoenixville, and erected onsite by company agents Dean & Westbrook. Today, its Phoenix columns, patented by the bridge company in 1861, are historically and technologically significant, according to Lynx. The Eiffel Tower was built using Phoenix columns in 1889 after its architect spotted the multiple-welded design when visiting Philadelphia.
“Right here on a little road in Cumberland County is the inspiration for the Eiffel Tower,” Perry said.
Lynx said Wednesday that her advocacy group is busy developing a “three-part plan” that would transfer the bridge’s current ownership from Cumberland and York counties to Friends of the Sheepford Road Bridge, identify funding sources and complete a bridge restoration.
A complete set of detailed plans will be announced to the public this summer, Lynx said Wednesday.
In October 2020, commissioner boards representing each of the two counties approved a motion allowing the group until October 2022 to find a new owner for the bridge and raise funds needed for restoration before permanent closure and possible demolition. Cumberland County officials previously have estimated that the overall project could cost up to $1 million.
So far, Lynx’s grassroot movement has “very little” funds, which includes a recent $300 grant from the Cumberland County Historical Society.
Donations can be made through the West Shore Historical Society or The Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge at gofundme.com. For information, visit http://savesheepfordroadbridge.org or social media.