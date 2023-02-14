The Michaux State Forest management office announced it is conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday in the area of Dead Woman's Hollow Road near Shippensburg.

The department said that during the burn, Ridge Road will be closed to traffic (vehicles, bikes, foot traffic) from Big Pond Hollow Road to Hogshead & Woodrow Road. Hikers on the Appalachian Trail will be temporarily rerouted onto Three Mile Trail (orange dashed line)

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said a prescribed fire, also known as controlled burning, is an important tool used to grow young trees, restore native plants, control invasive species, and reduce wildfire danger.

DCNR said prescribed fires are especially important in Pennsylvania because of the large amount of land in the wildland-urban interface — the area where our neighborhoods meet nature.

The DCNR Bureau of Forestry said it must receive notification, including a burn plan, for prescribed fires in Pennsylvania. Highly-trained firefighters use special equipment to carry out the burns. Temperature, wind, and moisture levels must remain within the limits defined in an approved plan.

The burn plan also:

identifies the boundaries

explains the reasons for burning that area

states the minimum number of firefighters and equipment needed to safely perform the burn