PPL transmission line project to get underway in Upper Allen Township

Work is expected to begin Monday on PPL's "Mt. Allen Tap" transmission line in Upper Allen Township.

According to a post on the township website, the line will run through the Winding Hills area of the township.

The project will replace the existing transmission line support structures made of wood poles and lattice towers with steel poles that are designed to be stronger and more resistant to wind and strong storms.

During the project, those traveling in the area will see access roads being built. Other activities include drilling and installing pole foundations, transporting equipment, pole erection, wire stringing and restoration of the right-of-way.

All work will take place within PPL’s property, easements and authorized access areas, according to the release.

Residents are not expected to have electrical service disruptions.

The project is expected to conclude in September.

PPL is asking residents to be safe and to not interfere with the field work or approach field crews unannounced.

