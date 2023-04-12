PPL Electric Utilities will host a small appliance recycling event Saturday at HACC, where it will also collect non-perishable food items to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The recycling event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the community college located at One HACC Drive, Harrisburg. PPL customers can recycle room air conditions and dehumidifiers that are in working condition, and they will be mailed a $10 rebate check for each appliance they recycle. There is no limit on how many units a customer can recycle, though customers must register in advance online at pplelectric.com/events.

PPL staff will unload small appliances from vehicles, and registration ensures a spot in line and that rebates can be sent out soon after the event.

For larger appliances, PPL does offer free, at-home pick-ups of working, older refrigerators and freezers, where customers can receive a $50 rebate for each refrigerator and freezer it hauls away. Those can be scheduled at pplelectric.com/pickup.

As part of the Saturday event, PPL will collect non-perishable items, including peanut butter, pasta sauce, noodles, boxed cereal and oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, juices in pouches or bottles, cooking oil, shelf-stable foods, unopened personal hygiene or cleaning items, and pop-top cans of soup, stews, vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken and pasta.