PPL Electric Utilities will host a small appliance recycling event Saturday at HACC, where it will also collect nonperishable food items to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The recycling event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the community college at 1 HACC Drive in Harrisburg. PPL customers can recycle room air conditions and dehumidifiers that are in working condition, and they will be mailed a $10 rebate check for each appliance they recycle. There is no limit on how many units a customer can recycle, though customers must register in advance online at pplelectric.com/events.

PPL staff will unload small appliances from vehicles, and registration ensures a spot in line and that rebates can be sent out soon after the event.

For larger appliances, PPL offers free, at-home pick-ups of working, older refrigerators and freezers, where customers can receive a $50 rebate for each refrigerator and freezer it hauls away. Those can be scheduled at pplelectric.com/pickup.

As part of the Saturday event, PPL will collect nonperishable items, including peanut butter, pasta sauce, noodles, boxed cereal and oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, juices in pouches or bottles, cooking oil, shelf-stable foods, unopened personal hygiene or cleaning items, and pop-top cans of soup, stews, vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken and pasta.