PPL provides tips on heating safety

With cold temperatures lingering in the Midstate, PPL provided some safety tips when it comes to three common pieces of equipment used during winter.

Space heaters

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, heating equipment like portable space heaters are the second leading cause of home fires in the United States, with more than 65,00 home fires attributed to heating equipment annually.

PPL said residents should use these devices sparingly and only when needed. When using them, PPL urges residents to read the manufacturer's instructions in full and look at replacing old space heaters with new ones that have built-in safety features like a tip-over switch.

Space heaters should not be plugged into extension cords or power strips, and they should be placed on a level surface with plenty of room away from flammable objects and foot traffic. PPL said space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when unattended.

Generators

Though generators can be key in keeping the essentials running when the power goes out, PPL said they can also pose serious health risks, including carbon monoxide poisoning.

Like space heaters, PPL recommends residents read the manufacturer's guidelines and take heed of any warnings, including making sure the generator has the proper fuel and only adding fuel when the generator is cool.

Generators should be inspected before each use and should never be used in an enclosed area or placed inside a home or business. PPL said generators should be placed away from vents and windows to prevent carbon monoxide from seeping into the building, but residents should keep working carbon monoxide detectors in the home just in case.

PPL also added that residents should not backfeed power from the generator into the home because doing so can create serious safety hazards for the company's linemen who are working to restore service.

Electric blankets and heating pads

PPL said electric blankets and heating pads cause almost 500 fires each year, according to ESFI, and the two are not designed to be used interchangeably or at the same time.

PPL recommends residents inspect each device before using it by checking the electrical cord and replacing the item if there is any damage. In addition to never leaving these devices unattended or using them during sleep, PPL said residents should also not place other objects or blankets on top of them while in use or tuck the electric blanket into the mattress. Electric blankets should also not be folded since it can cause it to overheat.

For more information about winter safety, check out PPL's website at pplelectric.com/safety.

