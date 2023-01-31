PPL adjusting electricity bills after billing estimated usage

PPL on Tuesday announced to its customers that it is adjusting electricity bills that used estimates based on historical usage instead of actual usage.

PPL said it has fixed the technical issue that resulted in a "significant number of bills" that were based on estimated electricity usage and sent from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9. The company said some bills may have been higher or lower than they should have been, and customers may have already received a corrected bill with the actual usage or will see an adjustment on the next monthly bill.

Because of the issue, in addition to the increase in electricity prices, PPL said there was a "sharp increase" in customer calls, resulting in long wait times.

"If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize," PPL President Steph Raymond said in a letter to customers. "Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust."

PPL said that due to the issues, it is waiving all late fees in January and February, with any fees already charged in January being credited to customer accounts. The company will also not shut off power to residential and small-business customers for non-payment through March 31.

PPL said it also adding more agents to answer calls and reduce wait times, and it will continue to offer payment plans and assistance programs for those struggling to pay electric bills, with options available online at pplelectric.com/billhelp or by calling 1-800-DIAL-PPL.