PPL adjusting electricity bills after billing estimated usage; PUC to investigate

PPL on Tuesday announced it is adjusting electricity bills that used estimates based on customers' historical usage instead of actual usage.

PPL said it has fixed the technical issue that resulted in a "significant number of bills" that were based on estimated electricity usage and sent from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9. The company said some bills may have been higher or lower than they should have been, and customers may have already received a corrected bill with the actual usage or will see an adjustment on the next monthly bill.

Because of the issue, in addition to the increase in electricity prices, PPL said there was a "sharp increase" in customer calls, resulting in long wait times.

The Pennsylvania Utility Commission on Tuesday announced it has initiated a "comprehensive investigation" into the circumstances around PPL's bills and the company's billing practices. The commission said the matter has been referred to its Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces the state public utility code and PUC regulations.

Consumers who do not believe that PPL has addressed their issues or believe that it has not responded appropriately can contact PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.

"If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize," PPL President Steph Raymond said in a letter to customers. "Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust."

PPL said that due to the issues, it is waiving all late fees in January and February, with any fees already charged in January being credited to customer accounts. The company will also not shut off power to residential and small-business customers for nonpayment through March 31.

PPL said it also is adding more agents to answer calls and reduce wait times, and it will continue to offer payment plans and assistance programs for those struggling to pay electric bills, with options available online at pplelectric.com/billhelp or by calling 1-800-342-5775.