PPL: 1,800 customers without power in Carlisle

  • Updated
Carlisle outage map

This map on the PPL Outage Center shows a power outage in Carlisle, as of 5:55 p.m., affecting 1,842 customers.

 courtesy of PPL

As of 5:30 p.m., PPL says about 1,800 customers in Carlisle are still without power after an outage a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

PPL said the outage was due to a  tripped wire or blown fuse. It estimates that power will return at 8 p.m., though estimated repair times are often later when the power is eventually restored. PPL lists 1,831 customers in this outage area of Carlisle.

According to the PPL outage map, the affected area of Carlisle is along South Hanover Street from High Street to the Interstate 81 ramps.

Cumberland County reported that the power outage has not affected the election process. The Bureau of Elections, located on Ritner Highway, did not lose power, and one affected polling station at First Lutheran Church on South Bedford Street is still open for voters after generators kicked in. The county noted that the election machines can operate on battery power.

