A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-26-36-43-58, and the red Powerball 14 to win $150,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Karns grocery store at 1706 Spring Road in North Middleton Township. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Lottery officials said more than 14,900 other Pa. Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 4,100 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 2,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $132 million, or $71.4 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday.