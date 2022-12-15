Power outages reported in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg with icy conditions Thursday

Update: The PPL outage map shows power has been restored in the southern side of Carlisle as of 11:30 a.m.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

Cumberland Goodwill EMS announced on Twitter Thursday morning that a power outage has impacted its station at 519 S. Hanover St. in Carlisle.

The PPL outage map shows an outage effecting 1-50 customers in the southern side of Carlisle. Cumberland Goodwill said PPL has listed 3:30 p.m. Thursday as an estimated time to restore power.

Carlisle Borough officials reported traffic signals on Hanover Street from High Street to Willow Street are affected by the outage. Fire Police have been sent out to direct traffic and Public Works crews have placed temporary stop signs. There are wires down on South Pitt Street as well.

The PPL outage map also shows an outage impacting 79 customers in the area of Trindle Road west of downtown Mechanicsburg. PPL estimates the restoration time for that outage at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday's sleet and freezing rain can impact tree limbs and branches, leading to fallen debris. There have been multiple reports of trees down in the county.