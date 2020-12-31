Potential icy start to 2021 in northern regions of the Midstate prompt PennDOT to post highway restrictions

A New Year's Day storm that has potential to bring freezing rain to areas mostly north and west of Cumberland County has prompted PennDOT to announce restrictions on major highways in the northern part of the state.
In the county, abc27 meteorologists say rain is expected to start in the early afternoon Friday. With temperatures right around freezing, the light rain could start as freezing drizzle in some areas most likely in the northern and western ridges and valleys before turning to plain rain.
"Mostly, it's just going to be a cold rain to start 2021," said meteorologist Dan Tomaso in the station's noon forecast Thursday.
Rain totals on Friday could amount to half to three-quarters of an inch.
In light of the forecast, PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.
PennDOT has been pre-treating roads to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
“Our team is ready and will work before and throughout the storm,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release. “Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow.”
At 10 a.m. Friday, Level 3 vehicle restrictions will go into place over the entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions. No commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
At noon, these same Level 3 restrictions will go into effect on I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border.
Level 1 restrictions will start at noon for I-80 from I-79 to I-99. That means the following vehicles are not permitted on those higheays: tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.
Level 4 restrictions will go into effect at 2 p.m. on I-81 north of I-80 in both directions, the entire length of I-84 in both directions and the entire length of I-380 in both directions. No commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.
Tour Through Time: Historic snow storms in Carlisle
