Potential icy start to 2021 in northern regions of the Midstate prompt PennDOT to post highway restrictions

A New Year's Day storm that has potential to bring freezing rain to areas mostly north and west of Cumberland County has prompted PennDOT to announce restrictions on major highways in the northern part of the state.

In the county, abc27 meteorologists say rain is expected to start in the early afternoon Friday. With temperatures right around freezing, the light rain could start as freezing drizzle in some areas most likely in the northern and western ridges and valleys before turning to plain rain.

"Mostly, it's just going to be a cold rain to start 2021," said meteorologist Dan Tomaso in the station's noon forecast Thursday.

Rain totals on Friday could amount to half to three-quarters of an inch.

In light of the forecast, PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

PennDOT has been pre-treating roads to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

