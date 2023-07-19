A convenience store and retail space could be in the cards for the empty lot at 260 York Road that once housed the Carlisle Farmers Market in South Middleton Township, according to concept plans for the site.

But South Middleton Township Engineer Brian O’Neill said it could take up to two years before construction crews break ground.

Carlisle Farmers Market occupied the land beside Interstate 81 for 57 years before it closed in 2007, The Sentinel reported in 2011.

O’Neill said the building on the site, which once housed the Farmers Market Restaurant, was torn down sometime in the past few years.

“It’s just a level parking lot,” he said of the current space. “ ... Where the building was, there’s concrete, where the concrete floor was, but there’s nothing there now, so it’s just waiting to be redeveloped.”

The 3.3-acre lot was sold to KHAC Enterprise LLC in December 2021, according to the Cumberland County Property Mapper.

In 2009, South Middleton Township approved a conditional use for the site to be developed commercially that remains valid after several extensions, O’Neill said.

These conditions allow the property to be developed commercially with additional flexibility in how the land could be used, such as allowing the sale of gasoline on the site.

In exchange, the conditions require the installation of a township-owned road that would connect Pine Street to Fairfield Street and the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of Fairfield Street and York Road.

Both changes would be required if development moves forward on the property, O’Neill said.

He said it’s difficult for cars to turn left onto York Road from Petersburg Road nearby the site, and adding a traffic signal at Fairfield Street and York Road would allow motorists to turn right onto Fairfield Street from Petersburg Road and then make a left onto York Road at the signal, which could offer a green turn arrow.

O’Neill described the agreement as a “win-win” for the township and property owner.

“We get the traffic improvements, they get some land use flexibility,” he said.

Depending on the developer’s schedule and acquiring the necessary PennDOT permit, O’Neill said it could be up to two years before crews are ready to break ground at the site.

The Sentinel reached out to the owner of the property for a look at a potential development timeline and possible site amenities, but did not receive a response.

