Postponed Hampden food truck event to take place with fireworks but without pool

After being postponed earlier in the year, the annual Fireworks and Food Trucks event in Hampden Township will return, though with a few changes due to the coronavirus.

Hampden Township said the event will be at Hampden Park on Saturday, Sept. 26, and will feature a handful of food trucks serving food from 4 to 7 p.m., as well as an extensive fireworks display shortly after 7 p.m. Attendees can take food home or have a socially-distanced picnic in the park.

Unlike previous years, however, the pool will not be open and there will not be live entertainment.

The event is coordinated by the township recreation department and is free to the public, though Hampden is seeking corporate sponsors to offset the cost of the fireworks. For more details, call the recreation department at 717-761-4951.