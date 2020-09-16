 Skip to main content
Postponed Hampden food truck event to take place with fireworks but without pool

Postponed Hampden food truck event to take place with fireworks but without pool

After being postponed earlier in the year, the annual Fireworks and Food Trucks event in Hampden Township will return, though with a few changes due to the coronavirus.

Hampden Township said the event will be at Hampden Park on Saturday, Sept. 26, and will feature a handful of food trucks serving food from 4 to 7 p.m., as well as an extensive fireworks display shortly after 7 p.m. Attendees can take food home or have a socially-distanced picnic in the park.

Unlike previous years, however, the pool will not be open and there will not be live entertainment.

The event is coordinated by the township recreation department and is free to the public, though Hampden is seeking corporate sponsors to offset the cost of the fireworks. For more details, call the recreation department at 717-761-4951.

Gov. Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions

In unusually sharp language, the Democratic governor accused Trump and Republicans who control the legislature of promoting conspiracy theories and spreading misinformation about the virus and the status of the Pennsylvania economy, which he said is reopened despite the mitigation measures he has imposed.

