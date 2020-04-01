Postal Service provides tips on ordering stamps, supplies from home

With Cumberland County under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Tom Wolf, some businesses and agencies are reaching out about what residents can still do from the safety of their homes.

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday provided tips on how residents can use many postal products and services, most of which are accessible from home.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

USPS said residents can purchase stamps by visiting usps.com and selecting different stamp denominations, which will then be delivered to homes. Those who do not have a computer can ask the local post office or carrier to bring a Stamps by Mail order form, which residents can complete and mail with a check, and the stamps will be delivered.

Those who are looking to send packages can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes or other package supplies online, or USPS will deliver the items to addresses. Mailing labels can be printed online using "Click-N-Ship" on the postal service website.

Packages can also be scheduled to be picked up through the website, where residents can let the post office know where they can find the package, and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers the mail.