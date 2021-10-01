Postal delays frustrate Carlisle businesses

Miller's shop is connected to her home, and business mail comes to the same address as household mail. Amazon orders for her family arrive consistently, and typically separately from other mail that is delayed.

"We have seen and experienced this first hand, where if we order anything for our home … all of those packages, we’ve had no problem, we’re getting all of our Amazon packages. Its our regular mail that’s suffering," Miller said.

The matter has come to the attention of the Borough of Carlisle, and Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said he was able to speak with someone more locally in the postal system to get a better understanding of what's going on, although a resolution is still unclear.

Shultz said he was informed that the Carlisle office has less than half the staff needed to cover the 22 city routes in the borough. He said he also was told that the contractor that previously made Amazon deliveries was no longer available, with that parcel delivery now falling back on the post office.

"We've been trying to help all these businesses stay alive through the pandemic, they're still struggling, and this doesn't help," Shultz said. "I feel bad for the people working [at the post office], they've got to be stressed out."