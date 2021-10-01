Postal delays frustrate businesses, residents in Carlisle area

Downtown Carlisle businesses say they’ve been receiving mail as infrequently as once per week, with the United States Postal Service saying that staffing shortages and leave policies are at the root of the problems.
The mail delays in the borough, which include multiple reader complaints to The Sentinel, appear to have started well before the scheduled USPS service changes, which begin Oct. 1 and could slow delivery further.
“Our local businesses are being told by local carriers that Amazon packages are being prioritized over other mail deliveries, resulting in our local businesses not receiving mail except one day a week if that,” Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy, wrote in an email. “Many are suffering from not receiving orders, bills, and payments as a result — some have been delayed for more than a month at this point.”
“We are now averaging one delivery a week and I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen this week,” Whitslestop Bookshop owner Jeff Wood told ABC27 News. “I’ve been in business 36 years so I know most of the carriers and I do ask them. They have been specifically told not to discuss this with recipients of the mail.”
The Carlisle Post Office referred all questions to the USPS regional office. In an email, USPS regional spokesperson Steve Doherty said that “staffing is occasionally an impact in Carlisle” due to the employee leave provision of the American Rescue Plan Act.
ARPA, the COVID-19 relief bill passed in March, funded paid leave for federal employees and the USPS for a variety of pandemic-related circumstances, such as caring for a family member with COVID-19 or caring for a child whose school or care facility has been closed due to the pandemic.
“We are currently making full use of employees on overtime and bringing personnel in from surrounding communities, where available, to service Carlisle customers with daily mail delivery,” Doherty wrote, adding that USPS is “aggressively recruiting” staff.
Nation-wide changes are also expected to impact postal service, with Oct. 1 marking the start of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to stabilize the service’s finances.
The DeJoy plan will involve investing a new fleet of delivery vehicles, moving long-distance delivery away from air transit, and — most controversially — slowing delivery of some first-class mail.
The change is expected to primarily impact larger pieces of first-class mail and periodicals, with slowdowns of around 30 percent, NPR reported this week.
