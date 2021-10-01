Postal delays frustrate businesses, residents in Carlisle area

Downtown Carlisle businesses say they’ve been receiving mail as infrequently as once per week, with the United States Postal Service saying that staffing shortages and leave policies are at the root of the problems.

The mail delays in the borough, which include multiple reader complaints to The Sentinel, appear to have started well before the scheduled USPS service changes, which begin Oct. 1 and could slow delivery further.

“Our local businesses are being told by local carriers that Amazon packages are being prioritized over other mail deliveries, resulting in our local businesses not receiving mail except one day a week if that,” Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy, wrote in an email. “Many are suffering from not receiving orders, bills, and payments as a result — some have been delayed for more than a month at this point.”

“We are now averaging one delivery a week and I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen this week,” Whitslestop Bookshop owner Jeff Wood told ABC27 News. “I’ve been in business 36 years so I know most of the carriers and I do ask them. They have been specifically told not to discuss this with recipients of the mail.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}