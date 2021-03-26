Post Road could get a makeover in connection with Carlisle Barracks project

The possibility exists that Post Road in North Middleton Township could receive a makeover in connection with a major construction project underway at Carlisle Barracks.

Improvements could include a walking/bike path along with a pedestrian entrance to the east side of the Army post, said Col. Kimo Gallahue, deputy commandant of the Army War College.

Within 30 to 45 days, a temporary entrance could be established along Post Road to allow heavy vehicles more direct access to the construction site of the new $85 million academic building to replace Root Hall.

This entrance will be in effect through April 2023 — the anticipated timeline for project completion, Gallahue said. He added the hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our plan is to not close Post Road to civilian traffic, but there will be more traffic,” Gallahue said. “Control measures will be in place for safety and efficiency.”

He suggested that motorists use alternative routes, such as Harmony Hall Drive and South Middlesex Road, to travel between Claremont Road and the Carlisle Pike/Route 11.

