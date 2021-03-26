Post Road could get a makeover in connection with Carlisle Barracks project

The possibility exists that Post Road in North Middleton Township could receive a makeover in connection with a major construction project underway at Carlisle Barracks.
Improvements could include a walking/bike path along with a pedestrian entrance to the east side of the Army post, said Col. Kimo Gallahue, deputy commandant of the Army War College.
Within 30 to 45 days, a temporary entrance could be established along Post Road to allow heavy vehicles more direct access to the construction site of the new $85 million academic building to replace Root Hall.
This entrance will be in effect through April 2023 — the anticipated timeline for project completion, Gallahue said. He added the hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our plan is to not close Post Road to civilian traffic, but there will be more traffic,” Gallahue said. “Control measures will be in place for safety and efficiency.”
He suggested that motorists use alternative routes, such as Harmony Hall Drive and South Middlesex Road, to travel between Claremont Road and the Carlisle Pike/Route 11.
Once the project is complete, the goal at the minimum is to restore Post Road to what it was like prior to the temporary entrance. However, talks are underway between Barracks and township officials on improvements to the road that forms the eastern border of the Army installation.
“It’s not a certainty, but the vision is to turn the road into something better for the community and better for the War College,” Gallahue said. For one thing, a pedestrian entrance would come in handy on that side of the post.
Carlisle Barracks sits on the west side of Post Road across from the Keystone Arms Townhouses which provides rental housing to two populations of war college students.
One group consists of senior military and civilian leaders who are stationed at Carlisle Barracks, but are geographically separated from their families who live elsewhere. The other group consists of International Fellows — senior military leaders from countries friendly to the U.S. who are taking the one-year residential course on strategic studies.
Currently, the students living in the Keystone Arms have no direct pedestrian access to the campus. The new academic building will be located immediately adjacent on the east side of the campus.
Locating the temporary entrance on Post Road allows heavy vehicles using the Carlisle Pike to access the construction site without having to navigate the street system of the installation.
