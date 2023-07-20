Cumberland County on Thursday reported that a mosquito sample that was positive for West Nile virus was collected in Lemoyne.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection notified the county's Vector Control Office of the positive sample, which is the second positive sample in the county this year. The previous sample was reported in June in Hampden Township.

The county said that while West Nile virus is not spread person-to-person, people can be infected by mosquitoes, which are infected when feeding on infected birds. One in five people with West Nile fever will develop mild symptoms, including aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes, and most people will recover in a few days.

So far, according to the Department of Environmental Protection, no humans have tested positive for West Nile virus this year, and positive samples have been found in 11 counties, including Dauphin and York counties.

The county said residents can help prevent the spread of West Nile virus by using mosquito repellants or wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, taking extra precautions around dusk, securing window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home, dumping stagnate water and treating water sources with mosquito dunks that kill larvae.