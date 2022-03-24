 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Ritner Highway closed between Carlisle and Shippensburg after tractor-trailer crashes into house

A portion of Ritner Highway is closed in North Newton Township Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer into a house.

State Police said at 12:07 p.m. the highway would be shut down after the crash happened on Ritner Highway (Route 11) in the area of Stoughstown Road. Police advise drivers to avoid the area.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. According to 511PA, both sides of Route 11 are closed between Newville and Centerville roads.

