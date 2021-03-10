Pop-up Farm Show milkshake location scheduled for March 27 in Hampden Township

As the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association promotes the sale of its Cowabunga ice cream at Kennie's Markets in Adams and York counties, another pop-up location with its milkshake food truck is scheduled for Cumberland County later this month.

The Milkshakes on the Moo-ve food truck will be at Renewal By Andersen in the Hampden Centre at 4856 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. The association said it will offer free milkshakes at the event, though they ask that people bring donations of unopened dog food or soft dog treats that will be given to Speranza Animal Rescue.

Though the association is promoting the sale of its pint-sized Vanilla Cowabunga and Chocolate Cowabunga ice cream through Kennie's Markets, the ice cream is still available while supplies last at select Karns Foods stores, including those located in North Middleton Township, Boiling Springs, Lemoyne, Hampden Township and New Bloomfield. The ice cream is also available for purchase as hand-dipped cones or dishes at Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill.

Proceeds from the ice cream and milkshakes support Pennsylvania agricultural, education, farming and hunger-prevention programs and projects.