Poll: Cumberland County residents willing to pay more to keep Claremont in county hands

A majority of Cumberland County residents would be willing to pay more in taxes to keep Claremont in county hands, according to a poll commissioned by the Partnership for Better Health.

The survey, conducted by Susquehanna Polling and Research using a representative sample of 400 Cumberland County residents, indicated that 57 percent of respondents would be willing to pay more in tax to cover Claremont’s operating deficit; 32 percent said they would not, and 11 percent were undecided.

While tax rates are not an issue for the majority of voters, according the poll, voters are less certain about the ultimate question of whether or not the county should sell Claremont – 45 percent of respondents said the county should retain the facility, 14 percent said it should sell, and 41 percent were undecided.

A clear majority of respondents – 72 percent – had heard about the issue, and 55 percent ranked Claremont’s ability to serve low-income residents as a 10 on a scale of 1-10.

Susquehanna’s poll sample of 400 people was achieved by both landline and cell phone interviews of registered voters, as well as through the company’s web-based platform that included some non-voters as well.

Age ranges of respondents were evenly-distributed, according to poll data, and political affiliations were representative of the county, with 50 percent of respondents registered Republicans, 34 percent Democrats, 13 percent independent or third-party, and 3 percent not registered to vote.

