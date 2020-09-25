Politics and the judiciary: AAUW/Dickinson College panel looks at the role of judges

“A lot of the kids were probably from families with lawyers, they were very comfortable in this environment and had grown up in this environment,” Wilson said, making it difficult for outsiders to excel.

But try as judges may to remain above the fray, Conway said politics are increasingly focused on partisan control of the judiciary, as recent events have shown, whether judges like it or not.

“If the court is coming to this point where it is the thing where people jockey around, politicians jockey around, then we have to really think about that,” Conway said. “We have to really think hard about whether these campaigns over decades to stack our courts would do real harm to that check and balance in the Constitution.”

Jones said he has noticed that, as partisan rancor ropes in the judiciary more and more, judges are under personal attack — in some cases physically, with the recent shooting at the home of federal judge Esther Salas in New Jersey, in which her son was killed by a man who reportedly had a political vendetta against her.

“Disagree with us if you want to. We understand that and we get that,” Jones said. “But let’s not get to the level where we’re inciting people who would do judges harm.”

