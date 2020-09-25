Politics and the judiciary: AAUW/Dickinson College panel looks at the role of judges

Despite being planned back in June, an AAUW panel held Tuesday night to discuss the political ramifications of the judiciary couldn’t have been more timely to the last week’s worth of news.
The virtual panel discussion, hosted by the Carlisle chapter of the American Association of University Women and Dickinson Law School, featured some of central Pennsylvania’s most prominent jurists at a time when the political lens — both at the state and federal level — has been focused on the judiciary.
But all three of the judges who spoke Tuesday broadly echoed the concept — which has held sway in American politics for decades — that judges should be akin to an umpire in baseball, dispassionately calling balls and strikes without any thought to a given team’s broader agenda, an analogy popularized by current U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
“We are mediators, problem solvers, umpires. It’s a multifaceted job,” said John E. Jones III, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
But while a judge should not be a political advocate, Jones said, “there is politics involved” in getting on the bench, something that judges have to reckon with.
“If Al Gore had been elected President I probably wouldn’t be on the federal bench,” Jones said, and “there are some people who supported President Bush who wish I wasn’t on the federal bench.”
Jones was joined Tuesday by Danielle M. Conway, dean of Penn State Dickinson Law School, as well as two other area jurists — Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, Jones’ junior on the federal bench in the Middle District of Pennsylvania who was appointed to the post last year by President Donald Trump, and Judge Christylee L. Peck, who was elected to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas in 2011 and lost a close race for a Pennsylvania Superior Court judgeship in 2019.
Tuesday's discussion came on the heels of the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which prompted a partisan battle this week over her replacement in an election year, particularly in light of Senate Republicans’ refusal to conduct hearings on nominee Merrick Garland in 2016.
Pennsylvania is also currently dealing with the fallout from a federal court decision striking down parts of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, as well as a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to extend the ballot deadline, both partisan issues where court decisions are typically thought of as political acts.
As Wilson said, “reasonable minds can disagree about a result” in a court case where different jurists may interpret various precedents and statues differently.
The problem is that politicians and media figures concentrate on the political ramifications of the outcome, with less attention given to the judge’s reasoning about how they arrived at the decision, likely because it’s very dry reading, she said. But this causes the public to assume the judge’s motivations were political rather than a plain application of the law.
“What’s lost in the pairing of who appointed the judge and the result is the rationale for the judge’s decision,” Wilson said. “There’s a reason we write opinions and there’s a reason we explain the precedent is that led to the result.”
Jones in particular is not a stranger to such cases. As Dickinson College political science professor Sarah Niebler, the program’s host, pointed out at the beginning of the session, Jones has issued landmark decisions that have generated major political fights.
In 2005, Jones found that teaching creationism in public school science classrooms violated the separation of church and state in the Constitution’s establishment clause. In 2014, he found that Pennsylvania’s same-sex marriage ban was likewise unconstitutional based on the due process and equal protection clauses.
Media coverage of the decisions often focused on the fact that Jones was appointed by Bush, despite Jones’ rulings being considerable setbacks for Bush’s conservative base.
“They said it so often that I thought my name had been changed to ‘Bush-appointed judge,’” Jones quipped, and the public had a hard time separating Jones’ application of the law from the politics of the man who appointed him.
“You can have the public believing judges are very political or that their decisions follow their political orientation, which is decidedly not the case,” Jones said. “At bottom, we need to amp up civics education in the United States so that people can understand the proper role of judges.”
While federal judges are appointed, Pennsylvania’s state and local judges are elected, which can put them in an awkward spot. While they likely wish to stay apolitical, seeking a higher office means jumping back into a campaign supported by a political party, as Peck did last year.
“You’re already a judge, and then to step into the political role, where people want to, in this day and age, essentially drive you more right or left as opposed to being what we naturally are, which is doing what’s fair - it’s a difficult place to be in to try to get into that political realm when you’re so removed,” Peck said.
“Party structure matters in most places,” Jones said, and it’s hard to get a post, either elected or appointed, without engaging with it in some way.
Even if not partisan, the personal politics of relationships and social networks involved can be a barrier. As Conway discussed during her presentation, minorities are still massively underrepresented among the ranks of lawyers and judges, with comparatively few nonwhite students entering law school.
Wilson offered her own anecdote of those barriers — not a racial one, but a class divide she observed in coaching the mock trial team at Susquenita High School near her home in Perry County.
The rural students she coached had no legal background, and didn’t even have suits to wear to trial competitions, as opposed to the well-heeled children of lawyers from Cumberland and Dauphin counties whom they competed against.
“A lot of the kids were probably from families with lawyers, they were very comfortable in this environment and had grown up in this environment,” Wilson said, making it difficult for outsiders to excel.
But try as judges may to remain above the fray, Conway said politics are increasingly focused on partisan control of the judiciary, as recent events have shown, whether judges like it or not.
“If the court is coming to this point where it is the thing where people jockey around, politicians jockey around, then we have to really think about that,” Conway said. “We have to really think hard about whether these campaigns over decades to stack our courts would do real harm to that check and balance in the Constitution.”
Jones said he has noticed that, as partisan rancor ropes in the judiciary more and more, judges are under personal attack — in some cases physically, with the recent shooting at the home of federal judge Esther Salas in New Jersey, in which her son was killed by a man who reportedly had a political vendetta against her.
“Disagree with us if you want to. We understand that and we get that,” Jones said. “But let’s not get to the level where we’re inciting people who would do judges harm.”
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.