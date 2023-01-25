Police: I-81 north remains closed in Penn Township after crash

State Police reported at 12:10 p.m. that Interstate 81 north is closed at mile marker 35.5 in Penn Township after a multiple-vehicle crash.

PennDOT is also reporting a number of other crashes on I-81 north, including two near the Newville exit. Cumberland Goodwill EMS, which earlier Wednesday warned drivers to avoid I-81 north between Newville and Carlisle, reported at 12:14 p.m. that they are being dispatched to a crash in the 2100 block of Ritner Highway near Oakville Road and Stoughstown Road in North Newton Township.

With the I-81 closure, traffic is being directed off the highway at the Newville exit, as of 12:15 p.m., and PennDOT shows traffic slowed on both Ritner Highway and Route 174 between Carlisle and Shippensburg.

Vehicles stuck on the highway, including a number of tractor-trailers, are at a standstill at the Penn Township crash site.

PennDOT on Tuesday issued highway restrictions, that went into effect at noon Wednesday, that restricts tractor-trailers from traveling on I-81 during the snow storm.