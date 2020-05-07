Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to East region; freeze watch for Cumberland County

Forecasts called for perhaps as much as two inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts Friday into Saturday; an inch or so on grassy areas of central Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and western Connecticut; and rain with a few flakes possible in the Boston area, he said.

Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002, when 2 to 3 inches fell in the Berkshires. There hasn’t been measurable snow in Boston since 1977, Dunham said.

Upstate New York could see an inch of snow, and further down in New York City and the Hudson River valley is likely to see mostly rain, according to Hunter Tubbs at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

Temperatures may plummet to record lows. The May 9 record low in Boston is 35 degrees, also in 1977. Freeze warnings are in place for parts of Pennsylvania, Tubbs said, with freeze watches stretching into New Jersey and as far south as Maryland.

“Definitely below average temperatures for pretty much the whole East Coast,” he said. “It’s going to be a pretty good dip in the jet stream.”