PLCB updates COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants, says alcohol sales must include meal

Pennsylvania’s liquor licensing board issued guidance Wednesday that covers some potential loopholes in Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board posted a set of regulations that, among other things, clarifies that alcohol can only be served with a “meal” that meets the state liquor code definition of “food prepared on the premises, sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

The guidance comes after Gov. Tom Wolf issued new emergency orders last week intended to address a spike in Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases. Wolf’s orders pulled back restaurant occupancy to 25% of fire code capacity, and banned bar service and alcohol-only sales.

Establishments cannot get around that rule by, for instance, serving chips, popcorn or other snacks along with alcohol, the PLCB wrote Wednesday.

A group of people who wish to consume alcohol on the premises “may do so as long as a meal is part of the purchase made by the group,” the PLCB wrote, and “additional drinks may be purchased while the customer is consuming the meal, but no further drinks may be purchased after the meal is finished.”