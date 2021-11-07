Plans for pair of borough parks on Fairground Avenue in Carlisle near completion

Carlisle’s parks and recreation board expects to have plans finalized next month for construction of two parks, one of which will be for skateboarding, along Fairground Avenue.

Engineer Chris Chiampi from Frederick, Seibert & Associates presented plans to the board Thursday that featured “a little more fine-tuned” design for the two parcels, and concrete designer Matt Arment also took questions from local skateboarders over the design of the skate facility.

The two pieces of land were deeded to the borough by Carlisle Auto Industries, the development company associated with Carlisle Events, as part of the overall redevelopment plan for the former IAC/Masland factory site.

A parcel at the south end of the site, roughly an eighth of an acre adjacent to the railroad tracks, is planned for a skate park. Following feedback from local skaters, Arment’s preliminary layout would have the park divided roughly evenly between a skate bowl and an area with pads for tricks.

The second parcel is roughly a half-acre running alongside Fairground Avenue between B and C Streets, and is planned to be a more traditional park with green space, a playground, walking trail, and both swinging and fixed benches.

A final review and approval of the plans to be referred to borough council will likely be scheduled for the parks and recreation board’s December meeting, said borough Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said.

Construction of the parks is expected to start in March 2022 and will need to be completed by the end of June, when the payout period for the state grant funding the project ends.

The grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is a matching grant up to $300,000 in state funds, giving the project a budget ceiling of $600,000, with a final price tag to be determined, Crouse said.

