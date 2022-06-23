Plans for first Wawa in Cumberland County submitted to East Pennsboro Township

Development plans for a Wawa have been submitted to East Pennsboro Township as the company announces plans to open more stores in central Pennsylvania.

Commercial development company 200 First Street Associates on Thursday announced that Wawa will expand into Cumberland County for the first time with a store at 200 First Street in the Summerdale area of East Pennsboro Township.

“We are thrilled that Wawa has selected our development to expand its footprint in central Pennsylvania. Wawa and its development partner, Provco Group, recognize the unique benefits of this development,” said Sil Lutkewitte, president of 200 First Street Associates. “Not only will they be able to serve East Pennsboro Township, but also the Reserve at Summerdale’s 260 apartments and the highly traveled corridor of Routes 11/15 and Interstate 81.”

The development firm said that in collaboration with Provco it has submitted plans to East Pennsboro Township commissioners for approval.

“We are certain this announcement will attract additional users to the site, and we look forward to talking with such interested parties," Lutkewitte said.

Wawa on Thursday also announced that it plans to double its store count over the next three to five years with the first of the new stores opening as early as 2024. Forty more stores could open in the central Pennsylvania region. Wawa currently operates 17 stores in Berks and Lancaster counties. It has more than 950 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

"With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we're thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to the community," said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. "In addition, Wawa's continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the central Pennsylvania community.

Wawa said it has plans to open 54 stores this year, as well as move into adjacent markets in the next few years. Every new Wawa store employs about 40 people on average.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.