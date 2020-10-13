Plans for community campus on South Spring Garden Street move forward in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township supervisors recently approved a conditional use for a developer’s master plan of a proposed multi-use community campus along South Spring Garden Street.

Integrated Development Partners, based out of Wormleysburg, lists the proposed development on its website as comprising a “mixed-use life care community; health care, 250 apartment units, 84 luxury town houses, assisted living facility and 50 workforce housing units” at 481 S. Spring Garden St. The plan would be developed in seven phases, developers said.

The campus would be built on a 63.77-acre subdivision between South Spring Garden and East Baltimore streets, near the Giant on Spring Garden Street, an area also known as the Smith Farm tract. A border for South Middleton and Carlisle Borough runs through the property, but only a small corner portion is within the borough.

A conditional use was required for the project because the planned site is in a township suburban-commercial zone, township manager Cory Adams said last week. In January, supervisors agreed to rezone the property to a suburban-commercial, or SC, zone while amending the township’s existing SC classification to include the community campus-type development as proposed by Integrated Development Partners.