Plans for community campus on South Spring Garden Street move forward in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township supervisors recently approved a conditional use for a developer’s master plan of a proposed multi-use community campus along South Spring Garden Street.
Integrated Development Partners, based out of Wormleysburg, lists the proposed development on its website as comprising a “mixed-use life care community; health care, 250 apartment units, 84 luxury town houses, assisted living facility and 50 workforce housing units” at 481 S. Spring Garden St. The plan would be developed in seven phases, developers said.
The campus would be built on a 63.77-acre subdivision between South Spring Garden and East Baltimore streets, near the Giant on Spring Garden Street, an area also known as the Smith Farm tract. A border for South Middleton and Carlisle Borough runs through the property, but only a small corner portion is within the borough.
A conditional use was required for the project because the planned site is in a township suburban-commercial zone, township manager Cory Adams said last week. In January, supervisors agreed to rezone the property to a suburban-commercial, or SC, zone while amending the township’s existing SC classification to include the community campus-type development as proposed by Integrated Development Partners.
Previously, the property was zoned as light industrial, which didn’t fit specifications of the proposed development.
Project representatives attending last week’s meeting included attorney Jonathan Andrews, of McNees, Wallace and Nurick, and Jonathan Bowser, a managing partner at Integrated Development Partners. Andrews told township planning commission members in August that the campus would be developed in accordance with market conditions.
The developer’s next step is submitting preliminary and final plans for land development to the township. Adams said last week that developers are expected to submit a project timeline with the plans.
The master plan submitted to the township last week lists these project phases:
Lot #1: 4.25 acres, medical clinical facility, two stories, 30,000 square feet and 229 parking spaces.
Lot #2: 5 acres, apartment building of 50 one-bedroom units (workforce), 117 parking spaces.
Lots #3A-B: 5.01 and 1.43 acres respectively, park/recreation trail facilities required by township as open space.
Lot #4: 5.48 acres, mixed-use life care facility (i.e. assisted living beds) of 51 units, 88 parking spaces.
Lot #5: 3.93 acres, professional offices, 1 story, 15,000 square feet, 84 parking spaces.
Lot #6: 8.44 acres, luxury single-family town houses, 84 units, 198 parking spaces.
Lot #7: 25.10 acres, 12 apartment buildings totaling 250 units, 518 parking spaces.
Andrews told the planning commission in August that lot #7 most likely is up first for construction to provide a paved roadway.
Grant for sidewalks
In other news, township supervisors voted to accept a $413,000 grant from the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study through the Regional Transportation Plan Implementation Program. The funds will go toward the design and construction of sidewalks leading north from the Boiling Springs Tavern along Front Street and Forge Road to Arnold Street at the South Middleton School District campus.
“This is phase 2 of the Boiling Springs Sidewalk/Street-Scaping Project,” township manager Cory Adams said last week. Project designs and permitting are expected to take place in 2021.
The project’s first phase already is in action, “wrapping up” design work to provide sidewalks, traffic-calming and beautification features along First Street Adams said. That project is supported by a $500,000 MTF grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. Following PennDOT approval, the township expects to break ground for this next year.
