Plans available online for PennDOT project for Spring Road and Calvary Road intersection in North Middleton Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation posted proposed plans online Thursday for an improvement project for the Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road (Cavalry Road) intersection in North Middleton Township.
The project is currently in design, and construction work is anticipated to take place in the 2023 construction season.
PennDOT says the purpose of this project is for the widening and reconstruction the Route 34 and Cavalry Road intersection to accommodate a dedicated Route 34 southbound left turn lane. Additional improvements include traffic signal replacement, mill and overlay along Cavalry Road, as well as signing, pavement marking, storm drain, and ADA curb ramp upgrades in North Middleton Township.
Project details include:
- Widening in the southeast and northeast quadrants to increase turning radii for passenger cars and trucks and accommodate widening along Route 34 and Cavalry Road
- Pedestrian facilities will be upgraded to meet ADA requirements at the intersection
- Traffic signal replacement
- Mill and overlay along Cavalry Road
- Signing, pavement marking, and storm drain replacement
The proposed Route 34 typical section will comprise of 11-foot travel lanes and 3-to-5-foot variable width shoulders, PennDOT said in its news release. The proposed Cavalry Road typical section will comprise of 11-foot travel lanes and 4-to-5-foot variable width shoulders.
The agency also announced traffic control plans for the project, which will include one lane of traffic being maintained along Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road in each direction during construction. All travel lanes will be maintained with a minimum width of 11 feet. The existing posted speed along Route 34 and Cavalry Road is 35 mph which will remain in effect through the construction stages.
Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Cumberland County box then the tile marked Spring Road and Cavalry Road.
PennDOT officials said the purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Trouble Spots: 10 Cumberland County intersections that drivers despise
Dangerous Intersections: High and Hanover
- Location: High Street and Hanover Street at the Square in Carlisle
- GPS: 40.2015,-77.1891
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: PennDOT traffic data shows there were 20 crashes at Carlisle's square during the past five years.
Dangerous Intersections: Routes 11 and 114
- Location: Route 11 at Route 114, Silver Spring Township
- GPS: 40.2461,-77.028
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This busy intersection has been the site of 23 crashes in the past five years.
Dangerous Intersections: South West Street, West Willow Street and Walnut Bottom Road
- Location: South West Street, West Willow Street and Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle Borough
- GPS: 40.195206, -77.194874
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This five-point intersection causes confusion among drivers traveling west on Willow Street as to which lane they should be in to continue across the intersection or to turn left onto South West. Signs are posted, but drivers often go straight through the intersection out of the left turn lane.
Dangerous Intersections: Trindle and St. John’s Church roads
- Location: Trindle Road (Route 641) at St. John's Church Road, Hampden Township
- GPS: 40.2315,-76.9544
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This heavily traveled intersection with multiple turn-lanes and a nearby highway entrance ramp has been the site of 37 crashes in the past five years. Six crashes involved commercial vehicles.
Dangerous Intersections: Routes 174 and West Lisburn Road
- Location: Route 174 at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township
- GPS: 40.175.-77.0694
- Traffic control devices: Four-way stop signs
- Why it makes the list: Despite the addition of stop signs with blinking lights, the intersection remains dangerous. The last fatality at the intersection was a Feb. 6, 2016 crash that killed 23-year-old Alicia Nicholson.
Dangerous Intersections: Hillside Drive and Wilson Street
- Location: Hillside Drive at Wilson Street, Carlisle
- GPS: 40.191746, -77.203292
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: The sight line for drivers coming west on Hillside is often completely obscured by parked cars and landscaping, according to readers. This leads to a dangerous conditions as the intersection is near a school, and is often busy with school children both walking and on bicycles as well as school buses.
Dangerous Intersections: Calvary at Spring roads
- Location: Spring Road at Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township
- GPS: 40.225665, -77.179935
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: Traffic backs up routinely in the mornings with drivers attempting to turn left. Drivers swerve around stopped traffic, and have even cut through the parking lot of a nearby grocery store to avoid the light completely.
Dangerous Intersections: Hempt and Texaco roads
- Location: Hempt Road and Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township
- GPS: 40.219621, -77.051377
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: Readers report there are many accidents due to drivers failing to stop at the stop signs.
Dangerous Intersections: North Orange Street and Newville Road
- Location: North Orange Street at Newville Road, Carlisle
- GPS: 40.203384, -77.208088
- Traffic control devices: Stop sign close to a traffic light
- Why it makes the list: There's not much room under the railroad bridge, causing traffic heading south to back up quickly at the light just past the bridge. This makes turning right from Newville Road or traveling straight through from North Orange problematic.
Dangerous Intersections: Petersburg and York roads
- Location: Petersburg Road at York Road, South Middleton
- GPS: 40.195532, -77.168767
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: Traffic volumes, speeding and reckless driving are a dangerous combination for those trying to make a turn — especially left turns — off Petersburg Road onto York Road.