Plans approved for Cambria Place development on Walnut Bottom Road corridor in South Middleton Township

The project’s third and final stage will involve constructing two additional retail buildings with multi-use. Additionally, 109 street trees and 325 shade trees will be placed throughout the development along with several storm water management areas and open spaces. The property also has been designed for pedestrian access with sidewalks and walking trails.

Under South Middleton’s wellhead protection ordinance, township and project representatives are hashing out tenant compliance methods to ensure wellhead protection measures are carried out on a continuous basis. Township attorney Bryan Salzmann recommended that the matter could be further monitored by a homeowners’ association planned by developers for the property.

“We’ll figure it out,” Salzmann said last week. “The next step will be approval of a preliminary land development plan, at which point we can address this in the developer’s agreement (with the township.)”

Project representatives said last week that the proposed homeowners’ association would oversee a hired third party that would maintain property lawns and trails, plow all thoroughfares, and other related maintenance work.