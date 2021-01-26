Plans approved for Cambria Place development on Walnut Bottom Road corridor in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township supervisors have approved a master plan for one of the first development projects related to the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan that was initiated last year.
At a virtual meeting last week, project representatives presented supervisors with the master plan for Cambria Place at 1201 Walnut Bottom Road bordering Sprint Road. Stonewall Capital proposes to build a phased community of apartments, town houses, medical services and retail. The contractor is Burkentine Builders Inc. of Hanover.
Supervisors also granted a conditional use for the project’s master plan last week after developers outlined plans during a public hearing that night. A conditional use is required for this project because the development site is in the Wellhead District of the township’s zoning ordinance, township manager Cory Adams said last week.
The project’s first phase would comprise of 60 town houses, 363 apartments, a community center, club house, pool, garages and “appropriate parking,” Warehaus project manager Edward Van Arsdale told the township planning commission last month.
Also, Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate proposes a 30,000-square-foot ambulatory medical offices building within the development.
The second phase will focus on the project’s commercial area, which includes an “adaptive reuse” of an existing three-story structure, the former Sprint and CenturyLink building, into a short-term rehabilitation center with underground parking. Four retail buildings are also planned.
The project’s third and final stage will involve constructing two additional retail buildings with multi-use. Additionally, 109 street trees and 325 shade trees will be placed throughout the development along with several storm water management areas and open spaces. The property also has been designed for pedestrian access with sidewalks and walking trails.
Under South Middleton’s wellhead protection ordinance, township and project representatives are hashing out tenant compliance methods to ensure wellhead protection measures are carried out on a continuous basis. Township attorney Bryan Salzmann recommended that the matter could be further monitored by a homeowners’ association planned by developers for the property.
“We’ll figure it out,” Salzmann said last week. “The next step will be approval of a preliminary land development plan, at which point we can address this in the developer’s agreement (with the township.)”
Project representatives said last week that the proposed homeowners’ association would oversee a hired third party that would maintain property lawns and trails, plow all thoroughfares, and other related maintenance work.
The 40-acre parcel was purchased by Berkentine-Stonewall LLC from United Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania and Centurylink. The parcel, previously zoned as commercial, is being rezoned under a new township zone classification, Town Center, which was included in last year’s corridor study.
As required, a wellhead protection assessment of the site was conducted in June 2020 by Compliance Management International, or CMI, of North Wales, for project engineers Warehaus AE, of York. The CMI assessment detected 33 sinkholes, 125 bedrock outcrops, and 18 closed depressions. Site features were clarified through a site-specific investigation conducted by Triad Engineering Inc. of Mechanicsburg.
In July 2019, township supervisors hired Michael Baker International for $70,000 to create a Walnut Bottom Corridor master plan for the corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and Hanover Street/Holly Pike.
The corridor’s master plan was designed to offer guidance on land use, marketing and infrastructure improvements in the area. Catalyst properties listed in the study include the former Telephone/Sprint Drive property at 1201 Walnut Bottom Road.