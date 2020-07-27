Planet Fitness gyms to require masks for patrons at all locations beginning Aug. 1

Planet Fitness announced Monday that it will require masks at all of its gym locations beginning Aug. 1.
The company said in a news release that all Planet Fitness employees are currently required to wear masks. Now, members and guests will need a mask when working out.
“Effective August 1, all Planet Fitness members (you!) & guests will be required to wear a mask inside our clubs, at all times,” a company email sent to gym members reads, according to NBC News. “This added safety precaution also helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving!”
Although many retail chains and restaurants have already required masks, Business Inside said Planet Fitness is the first major fitness chain to require masks while working out.
“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing global health crisis, wellness has never been as essential to our collective community as it is today,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness. “Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the health care delivery system, providing much needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy. Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”
Planet Fitness has locations in Enola, Upper Allen Township, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton Township in Cumberland County.
Planet Fitness said in the news release its current safety policies and procedures include:
- Enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures
- Extensive training for employees
- Physical distancing measures
- Reducing physical touch points with touchless check-in
Earlier this month, Planet Fitness also launched a Crowd Meter feature on its free mobile app to allow members to check club capacity before coming into the gym.
Concerned about COVID-19?
