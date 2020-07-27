Planet Fitness gyms to require masks for patrons at all locations beginning Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Planet Fitness announced Monday that it will require masks at all of its gym locations beginning Aug. 1.

The company said in a news release that all Planet Fitness employees are currently required to wear masks. Now, members and guests will need a mask when working out.

“Effective August 1, all Planet Fitness members (you!) & guests will be required to wear a mask inside our clubs, at all times,” a company email sent to gym members reads, according to NBC News. “This added safety precaution also helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving!”

Although many retail chains and restaurants have already required masks, Business Inside said Planet Fitness is the first major fitness chain to require masks while working out.