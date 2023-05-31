Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A plane carrying two people crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fairview Township near the Capital City Airport around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, ABC27 New reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on board the single-engine Cessna 180 when it crashed south of the airport, ABC27 reported.

Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management told ABC27 that there are injuries and the extent of those injuries is unknown. PennDOT said the crash also involved a utility truck that was in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information on the crash.

According to 511PA, all entrance and exit ramps at the Harrisburg West Interchange will be closed for an extended period of time.

Capital City Airport is five miles from downtown Harrisburg and the state Capitol building.