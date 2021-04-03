Pipe replacement project to close a portion of Route 11 in Shippensburg Township next weekend

A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 11 near Route 174 in Shippensburg Township at the Shippensburg Borough line next weekend.

PennDOT announced that Route 11 will be closed on the south side of the Route 174 intersection from 6 a.m. Saturday, April 10, through 6 a.m. Monday, April 12.

A detour will be in place during the weekend closure. Southbound Route 11 traffic will use eastbound Route 174, southbound Interstate 81, and northbound Route 696, to Route 11. Northbound Route 11 traffic will use the detour in reverse order: southbound Route 696 to northbound I-81, to westbound Route 174, to Route 11.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This work is part of a 4.57-mile resurfacing project from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Borough to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township.

This project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing and scratch courses, milling within Shippensburg Borough, full-depth reconstruction at the intersection with Route 11 and Route 533 (Newville Road) in Southampton Township, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, roadside development items, pavement marking, ADA ramp improvements, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 11 in Shippensburg Borough, and Shippensburg and Southampton townships.