PIO: Man dies inside South Middleton Township silo

Rescue crews removed a man's body from a silo in South Middleton Township Monday evening, Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said.

He said firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of Rock Ledge Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a reported silo rescue. ABC27 reported that the man had entered the silo to do maintenance.

"The first units arriving on the scene found the gentleman approximately 50 feet in the air in a silo full of silage," Bruetsch said.

He added that responders discovered the oxygen level inside the silo was "very low."

"They determined that the environment was not one that would support life," Bruetsch said.

Crews then called for more assets, and the Mount Holly Springs Fire Department, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Cumberland County Team 500 (a technical rescue team), Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) responded to the scene.

Bruetsch said once they had determined that the man was no longer alive, crews took their time and removed his body from the silo at 9:50 p.m. where he was pronounced dead.

"You have to go slow in environments like that, you can't just run in," Bruetsch said. "If somebody else would have gotten in there, they could have suffered the same fate."

The man's identity has not yet been released, but Bruetsch said this information will come from the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

