Pickleball picks up steam in Carlisle thanks to dedicated group of players

The sound emanating from LeTort Park on a given afternoon, weather permitting, is unmistakable, as the cadenced clacking of a plastic ball popping off a paddle sets the tone for another session of pickleball for a dedicated group of local participants.

The game, invented in 1965 just outside of Seattle, Washington, has spread across the country, exploding in popularity in recent years among various age groups and taking root at places like LeTort, where a band of about 45 players regularly congregates to socialize, compete and paddle a ball over a low-lying net in games between two doubles teams.

“It’s competitive,” said Audrey Throne, one of the group’s dedicated players. “It’s challenging. There’s a lot of strategy to it. The people are nice, and the nice thing here is that we just all come, and we play. It’s not like you have to find your own foursome to come and play. We just show up and have open play, and everybody mixes with everybody. It’s just become a really nice community.”

Susan Catanzaro picked up pickleball while visiting a friend in Seattle and looking for a social game that could complement more individual-oriented activities such as biking and hiking. She “immediately took to it” and has played the game in Nashville, Miami, Delray Beach, Long Island and overseas.

Nothing, she said, compares to playing with her group in Carlisle.

“You see us out there all the time,” Catanzaro said. “We bring towels to wipe up the courts when it’s wet. We have squeegees. We have blowers. We take care of the courts because we value them so much, and we value the camaraderie and the sportsmanship that we have playing.”

Growing the game

According to the USA Pickleball Association – the sport’s national governing body headquartered in Surprise, Arizona – USA Pickleball membership eclipsed 53,000 members by the end of 2021. In 2019, the Sports Fitness Industry Association reported 3.3 million participants. Barb Adams and Diane Easley serve as the USAPA’s designated ambassadors in Carlisle.

“My opinion is that so many sports take so much time and effort and lessons when you’re young,” Catanzaro said. “It isn’t that way with pickleball. If you have somewhat of an athletic bent, or very little athletic bent, but you have some hand-eye coordination and you’re patient, I would say that you can learn this game, and you can understand the rules. From there, you can get as good as you want to get.”

Pickleball utilizes the same hard court surface used for tennis, but the dimensions – 44 feet by 20 feet – take up about one fourth of a standard tennis court.

“Some of the older people who used to play tennis all the time now play pickleball,” Throne said, “because it’s a little bit less running. It’s a game of reaction, and as an older person, it’s helped my reaction time.”

The sport also welcomes younger players, too, often introduced to them as a unit in physical education classes. It’s how Russell Ward, now a sophomore at Carlisle and a familiar face at LeTort, first heard the game’s cadenced clacking sound.

”We played pickleball in school during COVID,” Ward said. “It was like the only thing we could play. I found out that they have pickleball courts here, and I decided to give it a try.

“I came out here,” he continued, “and I found this welcome community of people who love to play pickleball, and I’ve been addicted to this game ever since.”

Taking root

The local group, about 70 dedicated members – approximately four dozen of them play “a lot” – has gathered at LeTort for the past five summers. The first few members, some of them retired college professors, played on the tennis courts at Mooreland Elementary School, marking the lines with masking tape and providing their own portable nets before the borough converted a LeTort tennis court into two dedicated pickleball courts.

“It took a lot of toil,” Catabzari said, “a lot of years, a lot of going to meetings at the borough and at the parks and rec. It took a long, long time.”

Last year, the parks and recreation department lined the adjacent court for pickleball. The group, which received donations to buy portable pickleball nets, can use the tennis court as an auxiliary set of pickleball courts if unoccupied. In July, the department hosted an online survey, evaluating whether to convert the court for pickleball use only. Tennis players have pushed back, citing LeTort as the area’s only public tennis court with lights.

Beyond the groups use of the LeTort courts, the parks and recreation department hosted a mixed doubles pickleball league in the spring as well as learn-to-play clinics.

The dedicated LeTort pickleball group also competes beyond the confines of the park. Several members competed – and mined medals in – The Hershey Open July 23-24 at the Hershey Racquet Club. Pickleballtournaments.com features a list of pickleball tournaments, including regional and national championships.

Despite pickleball’s growing popularity, the clacking at LeTort grows quiet in the fall when the nets come down. The dedicated local group gathers at the community center for 90 minutes on Sundays, plays on a local church’s campus one night a week, and bundles up and opens the portable nets at LeTort.

“It’s astonishing to me,” Catanzaro said, “that we have almost no place to play indoors during the winter.”

Despite the limited options, the late-summer afternoons give the local group a chance to complement the chirping of the cicadas with the clacking of a pickleball paddle, inviting fellow players, onlookers and passers-by a chance to take interest in the growing sport and its dedicated group of diverse players.

“We have children,” Catanzaro said. “We have Dickinson College students. We have senior citizens. We have young professionals. We have every age group, which makes it so nice. It makes it kind of like yoga – it’s there for everybody.”