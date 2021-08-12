PHOTOS: Carlisle Downtown Mile returns

Runners and walkers returned to West High Street for the Carlisle Downtown Mile on Thursday, despite sizzling temperatures on Thursday.

West High Street from Orange Street to the Square for the 10th annual race, which benefits the Employment Skills Center.

The one-mile race began at the Subway Car Wash by the corner of High and Orange streets and ended just before the Square.

The race is usually held in mid-May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the race was held virtually because of the pandemic.

