PHOTO: Bootmobile stops at Dickinson College
Related to this story
Most Popular
A portion of East High Street is closed as of 8 a.m. after a second-alarm fire call in the first block of North East Street in Carlisle.
Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said all occupants were reported out of the building for Wednesday morning's fire, but a pet dog died.
South Middleton Township to purchase former Fair Oaks School, plans to incorporate it into trail system
The township anticipates converting the existing 1964 school building into a community center and connecting the surrounding acreage to South Middleton’s existing pedestrian trail system.
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident, although a vehicle sustained gunshot damage, Carlisle Police Department Sgt. W. David Miller said.
Diversity initiative on pause as new superintendent sets priorities for South Middleton School District
South Middleton School District hits the pause button on serious work on a diversity and inclusivity initiative as other priorities accompany Superintendent Jim Estep and his administration.
Area residents and businesses continue to report intervals of up to a week between deliveries from the U.S. Postal Service, an issue resulting from what the USPS says is difficulty hiring.
The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce on Monday released the results of the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade, which took place on Oct. 12.
UPDATE: Police continue to investigate crash involving horse and buggy near Shippensburg Friday morning
The crash is in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road, according to a Facebook post from West End Fire and Rescue that had a timestamp of 8:36 a.m.
Izzy Martinez, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested Oct. 13 and faces 179 charges related to the incident.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a firearm theft in Shippensburg Township and a bicycle theft in Hopewell Township.