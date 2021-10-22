 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Bootmobile stops at Dickinson College

L.L.Bean Bootmobile 1

The L.L. Bean Adventure Together Pop-up Shop makes a stop at Dickinson College Friday as part of its outdoor retail experience. The Bootmobile was also on hand for photo opportunities. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

