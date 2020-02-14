PHMC wants to end its ownership of Peace Church in Hampden Township

One, the property could be leased to a government entity such as Hampden Township or Cumberland County. Two, the property could be transferred to a nonprofit group. Three, the church could be sold on the open market as part of a surplus and disposition process administered through the state Department of General Services.

Selling Peace Church to an outside buyer would require legislation introduced in the state government committee of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Pollman said. General Services would have to conduct an appraisal to determine the fair market value of the building, he said.

Covenants could be put on the deed to require the buyer to maintain the building as a museum or historic site or to develop it into adaptive reuse such as office space or a restaurant, Pollman said. However, any restrictive covenants could decrease the value of Peace Church on the market, making it harder to sell. No decision has been made and no legislation has been introduced.

Unlike an open sale, a transfer of ownership to a government entity or nonprofit would not require legislation and could be processed internally by the Historical and Museum Commission, Pollman said. The obstacle with either option is to find a party interested in taking ownership of Peace Church.

