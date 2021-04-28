PHC4: Sepsis played major role in mortality, length of hospital stay among COVID-19 patients

Men, those who are 55 to 74 and patients who are Black were statistically more likely to stay in the hospital longer, according to the report. On average, the length of stay in the hospital was 8.8 days, but those between 65 and 74 spent 10.1 days in the hospital on average, and Black patients were in the hospital for about 9.4 days. Men spent on average 9.2 days in the hospital, compared to 8.3 days among women.

Though those 55 to 74 spent more time in the hospital than other patients, those 75 and older also had the highest mortality rates, with 24.8% of patients 75 to 84 succumbing to the disease and 28.2% of patients older than that dying in the hospital.

The report also showed men were more likely to die from COVID-19 than women, with 18.2% dying from COVID-19 compared to 14.3% of women.

Overall, in-hospital mortality rates were at 16.3% from March to June and 9.3% between July and September.

Tuesday data

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County.