Phase 1B in Pa. vaccination plan opens Monday

Starting Monday, all eligible people in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, a group that includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees and numbers between 700,000 and 1 million people.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced last Wednesday the expansion of the state’s vaccine rollout plan that will eventually allow every adult in Pennsylvania to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19.
On Wednesday, about 190,000 to 250,000 frontline workers became eligible to get jabbed, including police, corrections officers and other law enforcement; volunteer and professional firefighters; grocery employees; and food and farm workers.
Starting April 12 will be Phase 1C, which includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance and construction. That population totals between 1.3 million and 1.7 million people.
Everyone else can start making vaccine appointments on April 19.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said the new timeline is possible because the state’s vaccine supply is growing and getting more predictable, and providers across the state report they are ready for a fresh influx of people seeking protection against the coronavirus.
“Our ultimate goal has always been to get shots into people’s arms efficiently, effectively and equitably. We believe this plan will bring us one step closer to that goal,” Beam said at a news briefing.
The state is racing to vaccinate its population while it contends with a spring surge in coronavirus infections. Pennsylvania is averaging more than 4,000 cases per day — up 60% in two weeks — and hospitals are caring for hundreds more seriously ill patients than they were just 10 days ago.