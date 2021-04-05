Phase 1B in Pa. vaccination plan opens Monday

Who is eligible?

March 31

About 190,000 to 250,000 frontline workers became eligible to get the vaccine, including police, corrections officers and other law enforcement; volunteer and professional firefighters; grocery employees; and food and farm workers.

April 5

All other workers in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine plan will be eligible, a group that includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees and numbers between 700,000 and 1 million people.

Starting April 12

This will be Phase 1C, which includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance and construction. That population totals between 1.3 million and 1.7 million people.

April 19

Everyone else can start making vaccine appointments.