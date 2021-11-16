Perry to assume chairmanship of House Freedom Caucus

Midstate Congressman Scott Perry will chair the House Freedom Caucus beginning in 2022, the group of lawmakers announced Monday.

Perry, a Republican, will take over chairmanship of the Freedom Caucus — known for its hardline conservative views and support of former President Donald Trump — beginning Jan. 1, succeeding current chair Andy Biggs of Arizona.

“For the past six years, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Freedom Caucus as we have tirelessly fought to hold the line to promote liberty, safety and prosperity for Americans,” Perry said in a statement released by the caucus. “I am grateful to continue to carry the torch for these champions of freedom.”

Also on Monday, Perry’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In a Facebook post, Perry said he was experiencing “just some mild symptoms” and is quarantining at home.

In his 2018 and 2020 re-election campaigns, Perry often pointed to his membership in the Freedom Caucus as an indicator that he was not beholden to the Republican establishment; at the same time, his Democratic challengers frequently accused him of being more loyal to the Freedom Caucus than to his constituents.

In a number of key votes in recent years, Republicans in the Freedom Caucus have voted against their party’s leadership in order to secure more conservative legislative provisions.

In 2018, for instance, the caucus voted down a renewed federal farm funding bill in order to secure a vote on legislation that would fund Trump’s border wall and further restrict legal immigration. Perry was a vocal supporter of the Freedom Caucus’ strategy.

The caucus also played a major role in the 2017 attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. Perry and the Freedom Caucus rejected Republican leadership’s initial proposal until it was amended to allow individual states to opt-out of the ACA “essential health benefits” clause, which requires all health insurance plans to cover certain medical expenses.

The bill that won the Freedom Caucus’ support would have allowed states to pull the coverage requirement and put patients with pre-existing conditions into separate risk pools. The bill failed in the Senate.

Freedom Caucus members, including Perry, were also among the most vocal defenders of Trump during his impeachment process, moving to formally condemn one of the caucus’ founders, former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, for supporting Trump’s removal from office.

The move to name Perry as the Freedom Caucus’ next leader comes as he is under pressure from Congressional investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol during the tallying of the Electoral College votes.

Perry led Republicans in formally objecting to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes shortly after rioters had been cleared from the Capitol. A Senate report released last month included notes and testimony from former Justice Department officials showing that Perry had personally contacted them to further his unproven claims of widespread errors in the election results, and that Trump had mentioned Perry by name as someone who could further claims of electoral corruption.

Panels led by House Democrats are also seeking Perry’s telecommunications records regarding Jan. 6, and inquired about him by name in a subpoena of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Perry’s 10th Congressional District covers eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle, as well as northern York County and Dauphin County.

