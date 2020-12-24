Perry a 'no' vote on COVID relief, citing objections similar to Trump's over foreign aid

Rep. Scott Perry voted against the COVID-19 relief legislation, saying in a Facebook post Tuesday that he did so because the bill was part of an omnibus appropriations act that contained other elements he did not like.
Perry, a Republican whose district includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County, was one of only a handful of Congress members to oppose the measure that was approved Monday night.
Perry’s objections closely mirror those of President Donald Trump, who criticized the legislation in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, creating doubt about if he will sign it into law.
In his Facebook post, Perry wrote that “we were given four hours to digest a 6,000-page bill,” which contained “billions of your dollars for giveaways” to foreign nations and other superfluous spending alongside “$600 for you,” referring to the $600 per taxpayer stimulus check included in the legislation.
The entire legislative package, as displayed on the House Rules Committee website, clocked in at 5,593 pages. The text consists of several dozen divisions that are themselves self-contained bills, with one of the divisions being the COVID relief deal.
The other divisions are mostly funding continuation measures intended to avoid a government shutdown, which will begin to occur next week as prior spending authorizations begin to lapse.
Those appropriations include a number of foreign aid programs, some of which Perry specifically cited in his post.
Perry’s post included excerpts of the bill language and funding totals for aid to several foreign nations, as well as the re-authorization of funding for the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018, which created trade and defense programs in Southeast Asia designed to combat Chinese influence in the region.
Perry’s objections are virtually identical to those voiced by Trump, who said in his Twitter video that “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people.”
Trump specifically called for the stimulus check amount to be increased from $600 to $2,000, a move that blindsided Senate Republicans, according to national media reports, who had pushed for the relief bill to have a smaller price tag than the $900 billion that was passed Monday.
Trump and Perry’s emphasis on the $600 stimulus check figure undersells what many Americans would actually be getting. The legislation also includes the extension of pandemic unemployment programs, adding 11 weeks of federally funded eligibility for unemployment benefits that will otherwise end the day after Christmas.
According to federal data, nearly 900,000 Pennsylvanians are covered by those programs, which were established in March under the CARES Act but will end Dec. 26.
The bill also enacts an additional $300 weekly federal unemployment payment, on top of regular unemployment insurance, through mid-March. Republicans previously opposed that enhancement at a higher dollar level, with Perry and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., claiming over the summer that the $600 weekly unemployment add-on in the CARES Act – which started in March and ended in July – was discouraging work and hampering the recovery.
The data has not borne that out, however, with studies from the University of Chicago, University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University finding "no evidence that more generous benefits disincentivized work," as the latter put it.
On Tuesday, Trump also stated one of his major objections to the new legislation was that restaurants “were only given a deduction for others to use in business at their restaurant for two years.”
A two-year special tax deduction for corporate meals is included in the bill, but this is not the only specific assistance restaurants will receive.
The legislation authorizes a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are forgivable, becoming grants, as long as at least 60% of the loan is used to maintain payroll, and businesses do not cut salaries or staff by more than 25%.
The normal cap for the loan amount is 2.5 times a business’ average monthly payroll, but a carve-out in the legislation allows businesses that are classified as accommodations or food services to draw up to 3.5 months of average payroll.
Unemployment claims in the Midstate and Pennsylvania as a whole have risen since COVID-19 cases began to surge in November, with Cumberland County seeing roughly 25% more continued unemployment claims in early December relative to late October.
The Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties, had roughly 13,700 fewer payroll employees in October 2020 versus October 2019, according to federal data.