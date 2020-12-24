Perry a 'no' vote on COVID relief, citing objections similar to Trump's over foreign aid

The bill also enacts an additional $300 weekly federal unemployment payment, on top of regular unemployment insurance, through mid-March. Republicans previously opposed that enhancement at a higher dollar level, with Perry and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., claiming over the summer that the $600 weekly unemployment add-on in the CARES Act – which started in March and ended in July – was discouraging work and hampering the recovery.

The data has not borne that out, however, with studies from the University of Chicago, University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University finding "no evidence that more generous benefits disincentivized work," as the latter put it.

On Tuesday, Trump also stated one of his major objections to the new legislation was that restaurants “were only given a deduction for others to use in business at their restaurant for two years.”

A two-year special tax deduction for corporate meals is included in the bill, but this is not the only specific assistance restaurants will receive.