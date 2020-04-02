Pennsylvania's online liquor store overwhelmed on first day of digital sales

As expected, demand far exceeded the capacity of Pennsylvania's system of state-owned liquor stores to process online orders as sales resumed Wednesday.
Brick-and-mortar liquor stores are closed because of the virus pandemic, but nearly 278,000 people tried to place orders on the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website during the first day of digital sales. By way of comparison, the site attracted 32,300 users when the liquor agency recently released several sought-after but limited-availability whiskeys.
"As we expected, consumer interest and site traffic far exceeded our ability to accept orders," a spokeswoman said Thursday.
For now, the state is limiting website access to prevent the system from crashing, giving only a limited number of randomly selected consumers access to shop. All others get a screen indicating the online store is closed.
The PLCB said it is not considering reopening stores at this time, although the agency continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration and public health officials.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.