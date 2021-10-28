Pennsylvania urges residents to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Thursday reminded residents the importance of destroying spotted lanternflies as they begin laying eggs on flat surfaces.

“Every spotted lanternfly egg mass not scraped and destroyed now is up to 50 more of these invasive, destructive bugs we can expect to hatch next spring,” he said. “We need every Pennsylvanian to hunt for egg masses this fall and winter and destroy them – or we’re in for a scary spring.”

The department said the egg masses are a light gray, wax-like substance that take on the appearance of mud and can encompass an average of 30 to 50 individual eggs. The egg masses can be found on flat surfaces, including trees, rocks and outdoor objects, such as picnic tables, playground equipment, grills and sidings of homes.

Property owners can scrape egg masses with a hard or rigid tool, such as a credit card, putty knife or stick. The department said research has not yet confirmed if the egg masses can survive if scraped to the ground, so it recommends that residents scrape them into a container or bag with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014. According to the department, the insects feed on grapes, tree fruit and hardwoods.

Currently, there are 34 counties that are in a state-imposed quarantine, including nearly all of the Midstate: Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Franklin County was just added in 2021. Adams County remains the only county in the area not under quarantine.

Residents not already in quarantine zones can report sightings of the insection through the online reporting tool at extension.psu.edu or by calling 1-888-4BAD-FLY, which is managed by Penn State Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0